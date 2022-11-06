Cochin Shipyard Limited and the Indian Institute of Technology Madras have signed an agreement to support start-ups in the maritime sector, which will provide a platform for young and talented entrepreneurs to develop products/services in the marine space with financial support provided by CSL.

Under this initiative, start-ups can get up to ₹50 lakh as seed grants, ₹1 crore as prototyping grants, and equity funding for start-ups at the scale up stage.

The agreement was signed between V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, and Deepu Surendran, General Manager (C-SAS), CSL.

IIT Madras will act as one of the implementation partners of this initiative and will provide incubation, mentorship, and training to start-ups selected under this programme. The Institute will invite applications online twice a year to identify start-ups for funding under seed fund, pilot grants, and equity investment schemes.

Related Stories Startup Mission-backed EyeROV launches two products, gets funding EyeROV sells indigenously-developed underwater drones/remotely-operated vehicle to defence, research, and disaster management organisations READ NOW

This is part of the start-up engagement program Ushus, launched by CSL to augment the Government’s initiatives to encourage and develop an ecosystem for supporting maritime start-ups from the technical, regulatory, financial, and marketing points of view by bringing the stakeholders together.

Start-ups selected under the scheme would have to be committed on innovation, improvement of products, processes or services, and present a scalable business model with a high potential of employment generation and wealth creation.

Kamakoti, said “Management of the maritime sector is increasingly becoming automated, posing interesting challenges to the creative minds. The current partnership shall undoubtedly lead to many innovative Atmanirbhar solutions.”

CSL CMD, Madhu S Nair said “we are confident that this initiative by CSL, in association with IIT Madras, will catalyse the growth of marine start-ups in the country, as we move forward aiming at onboarding new and emerging technologies in this space. As an initial step, CSL has already declared a corpus of ₹50 crore for our start-up engagement program ‘Ushus’.