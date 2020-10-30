Covid impact: School closure hurting students’ academic gains, says study

The world’s fastest car @ 533kmph!
SSC North America is a boutique supercar maker based out of Richland, Washington state in the US. Making ...
Students did not gain much academic knowledge in the truncated academic session of 2020 due to prolonged school closure, per a study published in the journal Educational Researchers.
The study provided preliminary projections of the impact of the novel coronavirus on academic learning.
For the study, researchers assumed the school closure as an extended summer break. They estimated that only those who started to attend school this fall had 63-68 per cent of the typical annual learning gains in reading and 37-50 per cent of the typical annual learning gains in math.
Also read: Covid-19: Asymptomatic children have low coronavirus levels
However, they projected that losing ground during the school closures was not universal, with the top third of students potentially making gains in reading.
The projections indicated that policymakers will need to address that many students are substantially behind academically as a result of extended school closures, especially if many schools remain disrupted throughout periods of the 2020-21 school year.
Study co-author Megan Kuhfeld, a senior research scientist at NWEA, said: "It will be important to identify students who are struggling and fallen behind academically and provide those students with extra supports, such as high dosage tutoring and additional structural time."
"Inequalities that have existed in our education system prior to Covid are getting worse at the same time school districts are facing massive budget shortages," added Kuhfeld. "We need additional investments from the federal government to prevent looming school budget cuts."
SSC North America is a boutique supercar maker based out of Richland, Washington state in the US. Making ...
Two decades and more than 4 million of them later, the Maruti Suzuki Alto is still persisting in the race
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
The aviation sector looks like it is going back in time, to practices that prevailed 100 years ago
Proper defining of goals, risk assessment and asset allocation is key
₹1188 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1175116012001215 Make use of intraday rallies to initiate fresh short ...
Large client base, prime locations and steady rental collections are positives
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
A change of guard at the White House may calm fears in capitals and drawing rooms, but will not alter the ...
Many of the hit Hindi movies today are remakes from the four South Indian film industries. In a trend dating ...
Gatekeepers of mainstream art history have often denied entry to practitioners of botanical paintings
Healing the Ganga can start in your kitchen, says Bidisha Banerjee, whose new book explores the faith and ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...