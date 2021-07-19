CSC, Amity University partner to offer higher education to rural students

In a bid to offer higher education to rural students, the Common Services Centres (CSCs) and Amity University join hands enabling last-mile outreaching through CSCs. With this, an estimated 15 lakh students in rural India can now access a range of graduate and post-graduate courses with the CSCs and Amity University Online.

In the first phase, graduate and post-graduate courses of Amity University Online such as BA, BCom, BCA, BBA and MCA will be made available to students through over 5,000 CSC Academy centres, the education and CSR wing of CSC. Some of the courses like BA and BCom will also be made available in Hindi, considering the language barriers faced by students in rural India.

“Amity University Online has always envisioned providing world-class quality education to all its learners. Our endeavour is to bring grassroot level change and enable professionals in remote areas of India. We hope more and more villages are able to benefit through this initiative,” said Ajit Chauhan, Chairman, Amity University Online.

Once the student enrols for a course at the CSC Academy centre, they will attend online classes of Amity. It will also create special courses for students to be offered through CSC Academy. Amity Online programmes are globally acknowledged and will act as a big boost to enhance rural India’s education base.

“It is always heartening to see when an education provider looks beyond to create an impact on the society. We are partnering with CSC Academy and their penetration in the remotest parts of India will light up the dreams of the masses to get quality education within their reach,” said Priya Mary Matthew, Director, Academics, Amity University Online.

Affordable education

As affordable education forms a prominent segment of this collaboration, students will receive these programmes with minimal fees. Amity Online's team will offer extensive assistance to students throughout the enrolment process.

“It has been our endeavour to provide quality education to students and youth in rural areas, particularly to women who miss out on higher education due to societal inequality and patriarchy. Our association with Amity Online is a significant step in that direction and meets Prime Minister’s vison of Digital India fulfilling the educational needs of rural India. Partnership with Amity will also help us reach out to rural youth with future skills like AI, Machine Learning and BlockChain,” said Dinesh Tyagi, MD, CSC.