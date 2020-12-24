CSC tie-up with French institute for cyber security course

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The Common Service Centre (CSC) on Thursday launched a cyber security course in collaboration with French institute, Ecole Superieure Robert de Sorbon.
It has also started Computer Aided Design (CAD) and 3D printing courses in collaboration with the French company to enhance skills and improve employability of rural youths.
The institute will support CSC to enable cyber security course at CSC Academies across India. Similarly, CSC’s partnership for CAD and 3D printing courses at its academies across India will help in developing industry-relevant skills to generate employment and self-employment opportunities for the youth., CSC said in a statement.
It will also help youth in developing skills on tools like 3D printer and able to create complex industrial components, to convert their creative and innovative ideas into reality with the help of CAD and 3D printer.
The CSC Academy, an arm of CSC, is a not-for-profit society which teaches, delivers specialised courses/training programmes, leadership, communication skills and promotion of entrepreneurship among the rural masses in India.
“Both the courses will run through our education and vocational training arm – CSC Academy – and these courses will specially be available to our rural youths across India. Our partnership with Ecole Superieure Robert de Sorbon, a not-for-profit institution of higher education from France, will add more value to our courses," Dinesh Tyagi, Managing Director, CSC, said.
There are over 5,000 CSC Academy centres running in rural areas and CSC plans to open a total 7,000 CSC Academy centres, one in every development block, across the country, he said.
