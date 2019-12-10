Dell Aarambh to train school teachers in AI-based teaching

CreditAccess Grameen buys Madura Microfin for ₹876 cr
US-based Dell Technologies has launched Dell Aarambh, a computer-based initiative to help teachers, parents and schools bring in technology-based content to classrooms.
It has tied up with the Unesco Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Education for Peace and Sustainable Development (UNESCO-MGIEP) to roll out the programme.
The agreement was signed at TECH 2019 organised here on Tuesday.
The tie-up with Unesco research arm will take Dell Aarambh, which has trained over 85,000 teachers in 4,530 schools in 80 cities, to the next level, where they will get access to FramerSpace, an artificial intelligence-based initiative.
In the first year of engagement, teachers across Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka will be trained. It will be expanded to other States in phases.
“Dell Aarambh will act as a springboard for teachers in information and communication technologies and to help them kickstart their digital learning journeys,” P Krishnakumar, Senior Vice-President, Consumer and Small Business, APJ, Dell Technologies, has said.
On its part, Unesco will provide FramerSpace, an artificial intelligence-powered digital platform, to teachers to conceive, implement and monitor personalised learning plans for their students.
A 200-hour training on FramerSpace is divided into familiarisation training followed by online tutoring. Dell hopes to induct 4,000 teachers over 12 months
