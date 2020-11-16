Divyasree NSL Infrastructure, SR University collaborate to create industry-ready civil engineers

SR University has announced its collaboration with Infrastructure company Divyasree NSL Infrastructure, with the intent to create 600 industry-ready civil engineers in the next five years.

This collaboration is part of SR University’s strategy to partner with Industry to provide an industry-relevant curriculum and exposure, which in turn will make their students industry-ready professionals. Earlier this year SRU partnered with Microsoft, Gramener and Cyient.

“Augmented reality, 3D scanning and printing, Building Information Modelling (BIM), autonomous equipment, and advanced building materials knowledge to create innovative and sustainable solutions to protect the environment, improve productivity, enhance quality, and safety are imperative today. To bring these innovative technologies to the classroom, SR University has joined hands with Divyashree NSL Infrastructure,” said G R C Reddy, Vice-Chancellor, SR University.

“We have collaborated with SR University to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical knowledge of the students. We will be guiding and mentoring SRU in the field of Civil Engineering,” C.N. Rao, CFO of Divyasree NSL Infrastructure said.

“The Infrastructure industry is steadily growing owing to the surge in need and demand due to rapid urbanisation, yet skilled professionals are scarce. SR University through the implementation of innovative industry-oriented curriculum, top-notch faculty, and academic partners like Divyasree NSL Infrastructure is committed to delivering cutting edge content to make students as the most sought after industry-ready-civil engineers” Sreedevi Devireddy, Governing board member of SR University & CEO, SRiX, said.

According to an industry survey every year close to 1.5 million engineers graduate, the construction industry is expected to employ a whopping 80 million workers by 2020. The nation needs approximately 4 million civil engineers in the next ten years to fulfil the booming potential of the real estate space and planned infrastructure.