Divyasree NSL Infrastructure, SR University collaborate to create industry-ready civil engineers

On the right trajectory: Royal Enfield’s new cruiser is built to kill
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
SR University has announced its collaboration with Infrastructure company Divyasree NSL Infrastructure, with the intent to create 600 industry-ready civil engineers in the next five years.
This collaboration is part of SR University’s strategy to partner with Industry to provide an industry-relevant curriculum and exposure, which in turn will make their students industry-ready professionals. Earlier this year SRU partnered with Microsoft, Gramener and Cyient.
“Augmented reality, 3D scanning and printing, Building Information Modelling (BIM), autonomous equipment, and advanced building materials knowledge to create innovative and sustainable solutions to protect the environment, improve productivity, enhance quality, and safety are imperative today. To bring these innovative technologies to the classroom, SR University has joined hands with Divyashree NSL Infrastructure,” said G R C Reddy, Vice-Chancellor, SR University.
“We have collaborated with SR University to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical knowledge of the students. We will be guiding and mentoring SRU in the field of Civil Engineering,” C.N. Rao, CFO of Divyasree NSL Infrastructure said.
“The Infrastructure industry is steadily growing owing to the surge in need and demand due to rapid urbanisation, yet skilled professionals are scarce. SR University through the implementation of innovative industry-oriented curriculum, top-notch faculty, and academic partners like Divyasree NSL Infrastructure is committed to delivering cutting edge content to make students as the most sought after industry-ready-civil engineers” Sreedevi Devireddy, Governing board member of SR University & CEO, SRiX, said.
According to an industry survey every year close to 1.5 million engineers graduate, the construction industry is expected to employ a whopping 80 million workers by 2020. The nation needs approximately 4 million civil engineers in the next ten years to fulfil the booming potential of the real estate space and planned infrastructure.
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Recycling of aircraft is a robust industry involving over 100 aviation disassembly and recycling companies ...
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
In only two of out the last five years, have at least 5 out of the top 10 Muhurat picks of investors given ...
There is convincing recovery in some sectors, while others are not yet fully out of the woods. How are ...
Disciplined saving and investing can help achieve the desired objectives
Sensex, Nifty 50 continued to forge ahead last week; however, stay watchful
An ode to the young—a fount of hope and cheer in a dismal year.A Children's day special
On Deepavali, an ode to a musician who epitomised the victory of good over evil
It’s Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday, and this week’s quiz is all about his favourite people — children!Child at ...
Shobhaa De can endorse MDH spices; Chetan Bhagat may be the poster boy for Orient fans
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...