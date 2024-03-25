In a bid to increase the talent pool on the back of growing investments, DY Patil International University, Pune for the first time in the country has started a BTech course on semiconductor.

Prof Prabhat Ranjan, founder Vice chancellor of DYPIU said while VSLI (very-large-scale integration) design programs have been running for quite some time, BTech in semiconductor will focus more on the needs of existing and upcoming semiconductor industries in India and abroad.

Tata Electronics has announced plans to set up a semiconductor fab in partnership with Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp, Taiwan. This unit will be constructed in Gujarat with investment of ₹91,000 crore.

RRP Electronics is setting up the first semiconductor plant at New Mumbai in Maharashtra with investment of ₹5,000 crore over the next five years. It will pump in another ₹5,000 crore in the second phase.

Zoho’s co-founder and CEO Sridhar Vembu also plans to set up a semiconductor design project in Tamil Nadu.