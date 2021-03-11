Ed4All, Microsoft partner to offer 400 scholarships for girl students

Ed4All, a digital Formal Education platform has partnered with Microsoft to offer 400 scholarships for female students across eight districts of India, starting with Faridabad in Haryana, it announced on Thursday.

To drive women’s literacy in India, Ed4All and Microsoft announced that they will set up the BLEAP Scholarship for Woman of Tomorrow. The scholarship will support girls to study from Class 9 to 12 on NIOS and Microsoft Learn curriculum.

Both will also set up a BLEAP Microsoft Centre of NIOS Excellence (CoNE), a digital library in anchor NIOS Study Centres across the country to enable children to access digital content on devices, as per an official release.

“BLEAP Microsoft CoNE will help students who can’t afford to purchase the device for e-learning, to borrow them and accelerate their learning capacities,” it added.

Certified tech courses

Besides access to technology such as AI and Azure, the initiative is also set to provide access to a wide selection of certified technology courses by Microsoft and Pearson's Certiport, and fully prepare them to be inducted into the workforce, it said.

Sanjay Viswanathan, Chairman – AdiGroup and Co-founder, Ed4All, said “We launched BLEAP with a singular focus of giving everyone equal access to formal education that is extremely affordable. With Microsoft we will give students access to relevant advanced technology and skills that enhances their employability.”

Iqraa Public School is the first of several schools that the companies will partner with imminently, added Viswanathan.

Navtez Bal, Executive Director - Education & Public Sector, Microsoft said, “The digital transformation of India is driving demand for tech-enabled jobs across every industry and with it the need for digital skills. We are deeply invested in creating a digital skills and education ecosystem that prepares India’s youth for the jobs of the future. Providing equal opportunity and access to digital skills for young girls is an important part of this journey and our partnership with Ed4All is a strong step in that direction.”

Third largest board

Ed4All had launched BLEAP powered by Microsoft to provide school education based on the National Institute of Open Schooling curriculum, the world’s largest open schooling system. An autonomous institution under the Ministry of Education, NIOS is the third-largest board after CBSE and ICSE, with an enrolment of about 2.71 million. Using BLEAP, students can learn at their own pace and schedule. With government-recognised certification available from NIOS.