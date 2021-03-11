Ed4All, Microsoft partner to offer 400 scholarships for girl students

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Ed4All, a digital Formal Education platform has partnered with Microsoft to offer 400 scholarships for female students across eight districts of India, starting with Faridabad in Haryana, it announced on Thursday.
To drive women’s literacy in India, Ed4All and Microsoft announced that they will set up the BLEAP Scholarship for Woman of Tomorrow. The scholarship will support girls to study from Class 9 to 12 on NIOS and Microsoft Learn curriculum.
Both will also set up a BLEAP Microsoft Centre of NIOS Excellence (CoNE), a digital library in anchor NIOS Study Centres across the country to enable children to access digital content on devices, as per an official release.
Also read: AdiGroup to invest $30 m in Ed4All platform
“BLEAP Microsoft CoNE will help students who can’t afford to purchase the device for e-learning, to borrow them and accelerate their learning capacities,” it added.
Besides access to technology such as AI and Azure, the initiative is also set to provide access to a wide selection of certified technology courses by Microsoft and Pearson's Certiport, and fully prepare them to be inducted into the workforce, it said.
Sanjay Viswanathan, Chairman – AdiGroup and Co-founder, Ed4All, said “We launched BLEAP with a singular focus of giving everyone equal access to formal education that is extremely affordable. With Microsoft we will give students access to relevant advanced technology and skills that enhances their employability.”
Iqraa Public School is the first of several schools that the companies will partner with imminently, added Viswanathan.
Navtez Bal, Executive Director - Education & Public Sector, Microsoft said, “The digital transformation of India is driving demand for tech-enabled jobs across every industry and with it the need for digital skills. We are deeply invested in creating a digital skills and education ecosystem that prepares India’s youth for the jobs of the future. Providing equal opportunity and access to digital skills for young girls is an important part of this journey and our partnership with Ed4All is a strong step in that direction.”
Ed4All had launched BLEAP powered by Microsoft to provide school education based on the National Institute of Open Schooling curriculum, the world’s largest open schooling system. An autonomous institution under the Ministry of Education, NIOS is the third-largest board after CBSE and ICSE, with an enrolment of about 2.71 million. Using BLEAP, students can learn at their own pace and schedule. With government-recognised certification available from NIOS.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
The ‘Mirzapur’ actor on streaming platforms, the web drama that was the turning point in his career — and his ...
It may not survive tyrants if left to intellectuals
A cop, a poet, a wedding planner, an outraged wife: On International Women’s Day, a look at diverse stories ...
Amitav Ghosh adapts a legendary tale into a prescient warning in verse for the modern world
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...