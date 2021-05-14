Edtech start-up uFaber to hire 1,000 women trainers in next six months

Backed by strong demand for its hyper-personalised learning solutions for those aged 7 to adults, edtech firm uFaber plans to hire 1,000 women trainers who can earn ₹15,000 to ₹60,000/per month.

Founded in 2015 by Rohit Jain and Anirudh Swarnkar who are from IIT-Mumbai, the Mumbai based bootstrapped start-up plans to hire 1,00,000 women trainers in the next 5 years.

“We are the only bootstrapped and profitable (since 2017) edtech start-up in the country to offer one-to-one trainer led personalised learning solutions to our customers. As a result, we have grown our revenues from ₹13 crore in FY 20 to ₹35 crore in FY 21 and are looking to clock ₹100 crore in revenue and triple our student base this fiscal. While the demand pipeline is very strong, we are facing issues in the supply pipeline as a result of the second Covid-19 wave which has adversely affected people across the country.” Rohit Jain, co-founder and CEO, uFaber told BusinessLine.

Those who opt to work for 3-4 hours/day will be paid ₹15,000/month and those who opt to work for 9 hours/day will be paid ₹60,000/month. The start-up currently has 2,800 trainers of whom only 1-2 per cent are male trainers.

“Much before the pandemic made WFH fashionable, uFaber committed to hire only women working from home as trainers for all of its offerings as they are passionate, committed, consistently productive and are very comfortable working from home for a few hours/day. We are looking for women who are graduates and have excellent command over English and with good communication skills. Once hired they will go through our training programme called ‘eMaester’ for 4-6 weeks and will be trained on one of our course offerings” said Jain.

The start-up has a student base of 60,000. Besides one-to-one training which is offered from 7am to 11pm, the start-up also offers 1000+ hours of interactive video content that is accessible via web or an app. Videos are complemented by a mentorship programme where each candidate is assigned a mentor who assists the candidates with doubts, questions and queries.

uFaber’s courses include FluentLife that offers fluency in English – business English or interview preparation, thereby removing the barrier to personal and professional development. IELTSNinja - IELTS and PTE exams which are given by 5 lakh plus candidates every year, and are a gateway to global career, higher education and immigration opportunities for students and professionals. UPSC Pathshala – courses that help learners prepare for one of the toughest exams where 10 lakh plus aspirants vie for 1000 vacancies across 24 government services - IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS. Course prices range from ₹5000 for a 2 weeks course to ₹1,00,000 for a 2-year long course.