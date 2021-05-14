Edtech start-up uFaber to hire 1,000 women trainers in next six months

Evolved mix of practicality and MINI’s impish charm
The Countryman gets a facelift and some new equipment for its 2021 avatar, with its fun-loving character still ...
Backed by strong demand for its hyper-personalised learning solutions for those aged 7 to adults, edtech firm uFaber plans to hire 1,000 women trainers who can earn ₹15,000 to ₹60,000/per month.
Founded in 2015 by Rohit Jain and Anirudh Swarnkar who are from IIT-Mumbai, the Mumbai based bootstrapped start-up plans to hire 1,00,000 women trainers in the next 5 years.
“We are the only bootstrapped and profitable (since 2017) edtech start-up in the country to offer one-to-one trainer led personalised learning solutions to our customers. As a result, we have grown our revenues from ₹13 crore in FY 20 to ₹35 crore in FY 21 and are looking to clock ₹100 crore in revenue and triple our student base this fiscal. While the demand pipeline is very strong, we are facing issues in the supply pipeline as a result of the second Covid-19 wave which has adversely affected people across the country.” Rohit Jain, co-founder and CEO, uFaber told BusinessLine.
Those who opt to work for 3-4 hours/day will be paid ₹15,000/month and those who opt to work for 9 hours/day will be paid ₹60,000/month. The start-up currently has 2,800 trainers of whom only 1-2 per cent are male trainers.
“Much before the pandemic made WFH fashionable, uFaber committed to hire only women working from home as trainers for all of its offerings as they are passionate, committed, consistently productive and are very comfortable working from home for a few hours/day. We are looking for women who are graduates and have excellent command over English and with good communication skills. Once hired they will go through our training programme called ‘eMaester’ for 4-6 weeks and will be trained on one of our course offerings” said Jain.
The start-up has a student base of 60,000. Besides one-to-one training which is offered from 7am to 11pm, the start-up also offers 1000+ hours of interactive video content that is accessible via web or an app. Videos are complemented by a mentorship programme where each candidate is assigned a mentor who assists the candidates with doubts, questions and queries.
uFaber’s courses include FluentLife that offers fluency in English – business English or interview preparation, thereby removing the barrier to personal and professional development. IELTSNinja - IELTS and PTE exams which are given by 5 lakh plus candidates every year, and are a gateway to global career, higher education and immigration opportunities for students and professionals. UPSC Pathshala – courses that help learners prepare for one of the toughest exams where 10 lakh plus aspirants vie for 1000 vacancies across 24 government services - IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS. Course prices range from ₹5000 for a 2 weeks course to ₹1,00,000 for a 2-year long course.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
The Countryman gets a facelift and some new equipment for its 2021 avatar, with its fun-loving character still ...
The production version of new small van model series will debut in 2022
Ducati has launched the Streetfighter V4 and V4 S for the Indian market. This is also the first all new BS6 ...
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
With the sale of physical books dropping in pandemic-induced lockdowns, publishing houses are looking at ways ...
Klara is an artificial friend, an android created for a specific human purpose. But what if she can feel and ...
The present arena of hatred against Gandhi is undermining a rich and complex history of anti-racial and ...
Some believe that the heated debate on a recent campaign against sexual harassment in academics is a ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...