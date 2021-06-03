Former Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin joins as Dean of Kautilya School of Public Policy

Lenovo P11 Pro: High-end tablet
Syed Akbaruddin, ex-Indian Foreign Service diplomat and former Ambassador, has joined as the Dean of Kautilya School of Public Policy, Hyderabad.
With his career spanning over three decades, Akbaruddin has now opted to serve students and academia. From building bridges among top diplomats to articulating India’s foreign policies on a plethora of platforms, he sets his vision on creating an educational haven for students who would serve as tomorrow’s leaders.
Syed Akbaruddin, Dean, Kautilya School of Public Policy said, “Excited to make a new start with Kautilya School of Policy. Looking forward to be part of an environment that will enable students better understand the processes, programs and politics of public policies in a globalized world.”
Having championed India's fight at UN in dealing with issues such as climate change, education, terrorism, cyber security, digital and nuclear technology, Akbaruddin will provide a practical lens to policy making in the classroom.
Kautilya School of Public Policy with its 2-year, full-time residential program, aims to bring together students from diverse disciplines and allow time to internalize and apply key concepts.
