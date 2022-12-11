Kerala government is aiming to make the State a hub of higher education through comprehensive reforms, including infrastructure development, changes in curriculum and teaching system, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Announcing the international recognition of Association to Advanced Collegiate School of Business (AACSB) to Rajagiri Business School, he said that there is an organic link between education and industrial sectors.

The government, he said, is making efforts to implement the reports of the three commissions appointed for higher education reforms. Better financial support will be provided for the higher education sector, he added.

The academic freedom of universities will be ensured along with utilising the advancements in the field of IT. He pointed out that the projects like K-phone will be utilised for this this purpose.

The government has already implemented several development projects in higher education sector and allocated ₹117 crore to provide scholarships to 1,89,971 students.

Steps have been taken to improve academic and examination calendars in universities. State level agency has been set up to provide accreditation on NAAC accreditation model.

The latest NAAC grading shows that interventions by the State government have yielded results. The University of Kerala became one of the six universities in the country to achieve A grade. Four universities in Kerala have made it to the top 100 universities in the National Institutional Ranking Framework. These gains should be extended with the support of Rajagiri institutions, he said.

