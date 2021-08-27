Education

Govt, private schools from classes 9-12, colleges, universities in Delhi to reopen from Sept 1: Sisodia

PTI New Delhi | Updated on August 27, 2021

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Permission of parents will be needed for students to attend school

All government and private schools from classes 9-12, colleges, universities and coaching institutes in Delhi will reopen from September 1, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday.

He said a decision about opening schools for lower classes will be taken after analysing the effect of reopening schools for senior classes.

Sisodia said that the permission of parents will be required for students to attend school. No student will be forced to go to school. The issue of reopening schools in Delhi was earlier discussed in a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) that was attended by Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Sisodia, among others.

Published on August 27, 2021

