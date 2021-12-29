Great Lakes Institute sees spike in average CTC in PGPM placements

Great Lakes Institute of Management witnessed successful placements of PGPM (Post Graduate Program in Management) students batch of 2022. The average CTC grew by a 31 per cent from ₹13.6 lakh per annum to ₹17.86 lakh per annum.

Renowned companies such Accenture, ADP, Bain, Bristlecone, Deloitte, Cognizant, EY GDS, FedEx, HCL, Infosys, Incedo, Optum, Tiger Analytics, Zoom and ZS Associates were some of those who hired Great Lakes PGPM students. Placement was observed across segments such as analytics, business & technology consulting, product, logistics & supply chain, fintech, healthcare, sports, edtech and digital.

‘Rich talent’

The highest domestic CTC being ₹33.26 lakh per annum by a leading multinational consulting firm and the average CTC offered to the batch of 2022 was ₹17.86 lakh, the top 10 per cent average was ₹31.1 lakh, says a release.

Suresh Ramanathan, Dean & Principal, Great Lakes Institute of Management said, “We are thrilled that our PGPM students are providing value to well-established corporates. The rich talent and hard work that our students consistently deliver to derive optimum results in the business world will surely aid them in reaching great heights professionally. The year 2022 saw an overwhelming result from recruiters with placements getting wrapped up in record time and with a noteworthy increase in salaries and the quality of roles offered.”