Great Learning ropes in Virat Kohli as brand ambassador

Great Learning, an ed-tech company for professional and higher education, has roped in Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli as a brand ambassador.

Kohli, who topped a recent ranking of India’s most influential celebrities, will now be the face of the Great Learning brand. He will lead the brand’s latest ‘Power Ahead’ campaign, which underlines the importance of lifelong learning and showcases how high-quality learning at the right time can help professionals and students power ahead in their career, the company said in a statement.

“Great Learning is a leader in the professional learning space and has built a reputation for delivering high quality education and career transformations. Upskilling is all about one’s aspiration to get better every day and willingness to work really hard for it. It is something I closely identify with. I also share the same passion for excellence that Great Learning does and am excited about our association,” Kohli said.

Great Learning is launching a multi-film campaign with Kohli during the upcoming Dream 11 IPL, where the brand is an associate sponsor on Disney + Hotstar. The films showcase Kohli reflecting on the brand’s philosophy of continuous learning being a necessity for sustained career growth.