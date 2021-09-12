IAMCR selects IIMC’s Surbhi Dahiya as an Ambassador

International Association for Media and Communication Research (IAMCR) has selected Surbhi Dahiya, Course Director, English Journalism, Indian institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) as the new Faculty Ambassador for three years. IAMCR is a worldwide professional organisation in the field of media and communication research.

With this, IAMCR now has three faculty ambassadors in India beside Dahiya. Others two are Uma Shankar Pandey and Padmakumar K

As an ambassador, Dahiya will organise various events with university departments, local and regional media, communication research bodies and think tanks, and NGOs involved in media advocacy and research and encourage Indian scholars to have visibility in International conferences.

She was the SUSI Scholar from India and completed the Study of the United States Institute Programme organized by the United States Department of State, conducted at the Ohio University USA in 2017. She also participated in AEJMC Conference at Chicago in 2017. She was elected as the Liason Chair for Academia and Industry by the newly formed South Asian Communication Association (SACA). She was the convenor of World Journalism Education Council WJEC- IIMC- UNESCO Roundtable in India held in August 2021 beside representing India on a number of platforms.

Dahiya was conferred the Women Economic Forum (WEF) award 2019 for “Iconic Woman” as an Exceptional Leaders of Excellence. She won the National Award by Public Relation Society of India (PRSI) for Contribution to Mass Communication Education in India and the Lifestyle Journalistic TLJ Jury Awards" for Excellence in the field of Journalism Education in 2019.