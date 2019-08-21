ICSI announces fee waiver for J&K, Ladakh students

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Wednesday announced full fee waiver for students from Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

“Students belonging to Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh who have cleared the 10+2 or equivalent or Bachelor’s degree or equivalent shall be eligible for fee waiver while registering for CS Foundation Programme and CS Executive Programme respectively,” ICSI said in a media release.

The fee waiver will be effective from September 1. “This initiative will immensely contribute towards bringing the students of Ladakh into the mainstream,” ICSI quoted Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Ladakh’s Lok Sabha MP, as saying.