iDreamCareer launches ‘Industry connect hub’ to guide students amid Covid-19 lockdown

As schools are closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, iDreamCareer (iDC), India’s multilingual career solution and guidance platform, has launched “Industry connect hub” – a platform to guide students with career choices online besides mentoring them.
Students from classes 8th to 12th can seek the career guidance offered by iDC’s certified counsellors while accessing their school alumnus and industry professionals.
According to the iDC’s official release, the hub connects students on a real-time basis with mentors who can help them better understand a career, help with test preparation, college admission process besides scholarship and financing options.
The career counselling company mentioned that machine learning algorithms crawl through millions of data points on mentors - where they studied, what career they’re in, entrance exams they have cracked and what scholarships they received, to ensure the right mentor is connected to the student.
Students asking for help appear on the mentor’s dashboard as “Chat Request” along with a small introductory message. Mentors have the option to accept or reject the chat based on what he is comfortable and confident in answering.
iDC assured that it maintains 100 per cent data privacy and offered the recently launched feature with no sharing of data among student-mentors unless they are mapped and both agree to connect.
According to Ayush Bansal Founder & CEO, iDreamCareer, there have been platforms that offer alumni connect to school students and ones that offer industry connect or mentoring for college students. But none that combines both and delivers it for school students layered with machine learning. This powerful combination allows the smartest and effective way for students to plan their course choices and thus their potential career paths.
“We look forward to helping millions of students being impacted by the current crisis and get their decisions right,” he said.
