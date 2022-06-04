IGBC-AICTE to train engineering students in green skills

With a view to creating a pool of engineers with ‘green’ skills, the CII-Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) has signed a memorandum of understanding with All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to train over one lakh engineers in skills pertaining to green concepts.

The two organisations to help over one lakh architectural and engineering students to equip themselves with ‘Green concepts’ and become industry-ready professionals.

They will involve institutions, faculty and students in the green building movement. Besides organising student training programmes, they will also take up faculty development programmes in association with AICTE – ATAL Academy. They will offer Certification Courses on Green Building and Built Environment.

The 21-year-old IGBC has so far opened over 325 student chapters in various architectural and engineering colleges across the country.

India stands second in the world in terms of green building footprint. There are 7,558 projects, aggregating to 8.18 billion sq ft, which have adopted various IGBC Green and Net Zero Building Ratings.

“There is a need for training the faculty and the students on the latest green concepts in the back drop of India’s commitment to become Net Zero carbon by 2070,” Anil D. Sahasrabudhe, Chairman of AICTE, has said.

He said the AICTE would take the green education programme to all its affiliated institutions across the country.

“The best way to adopt sustainability is by following concepts such as avoid, reduce and generate,” M P Poonia, Vice-Chairman of AICTE, said.

“The Green Building Movement in India has created an enormous demand for trained professional to design, construct, operate and maintain green buildings,” Gurmit Singh Arora, Chairman of IGBC, said.

To meet this growing demand, IGBC would work with various universities and their faculty in preparing and equipping college students with relevant skills in the field of green buildings, he said.