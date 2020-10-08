IISc, TalentSprint launch advanced programme in data science

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc, Bengaluru) and TalentSprint have announced the launch of an Advanced Programme in Computational Data Science.

The 10-month executive programme will equip data engineers and data scientists with the latest expertise to lead the workforce of the future.

The first cohort of the programme, which will have 50 professionals, will begin in January 2021.

“The programme has been carefully designed to help industry professionals re-orient and reboot their careers in tune with the opportunities in a post-pandemic, hyper-digital economy,” Santanu Paul, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of TalentSprint, said.

Faculty and experts from an interdisciplinary background will teach live and interactive online classes and mentor participants to solve data science problems, he said.

“The executive programme is targeted at working professionals who wish to capitalise on the data science wave sweeping through industry. Participants will practice on a variety of industry case studies. They can bring in their own projects and get mentored to solve them,” Sashikumaar Ganesan, Chair of the Department of Computational and Data Sciences (CDS) at IISc and Program Dean, said.