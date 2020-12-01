IIT-Bombay begins virtual interview for placements

It’s never too remote for books
This project sets up libraries in far-flung areas of the country
The IIT-Bombay today commenced the interview process for placements of 2,000 final year students. Due to COVID, the interviews would be held completely in an online environment.
A placement official at the premier educational institution said that for the student interviews a proprietary software would be used. The process of interviews will be held in two phases and would continue late in the night. The students assisting the placement process are also in their home towns.
The official said that information about the placements would be made public only after the companies make the final offer to the students. At times companies come to the campus but do not make a concrete offer to the students, therefore to prevent any potentially embarrassing situation for all stakeholders, pre-placement information is being not made public.
This project sets up libraries in far-flung areas of the country
Santosh Barik and his family — his wife, parents and two sisters — have been farm labourers in his village in ...
Women artisans start their own producer companies to shape lifestyle products
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
The futures contract expiring in February has breached the crucial support of ₹50,000
However, there seems to be no immediate threat to the bull trend
The stock of Greaves Cotton gained 9.8 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Friday, surpassing a ...
₹1440 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1427141014501465 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
The new heroes in town are businesspeople, at least in a new crop of biopics emerging from the Indian film ...
Jenny Bhatt knits together different voices, sweeping the reader into her characters’ world, in her debut ...
Chunks of mutton in a thin aromatic curry — the Bengali’s love affair with the Sunday lunch favourite has had ...
My new life as a Gallery Gal has been greatly enhanced by the FLEX Shuttle that conveys me to and from the ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...