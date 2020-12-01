Education

IIT-Bombay begins virtual interview for placements

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 01, 2020 Published on December 01, 2020

The process will be held in two phases and would continue late in the night

The IIT-Bombay today commenced the interview process for placements of 2,000 final year students. Due to COVID, the interviews would be held completely in an online environment.

A placement official at the premier educational institution said that for the student interviews a proprietary software would be used. The process of interviews will be held in two phases and would continue late in the night. The students assisting the placement process are also in their home towns.

The official said that information about the placements would be made public only after the companies make the final offer to the students. At times companies come to the campus but do not make a concrete offer to the students, therefore to prevent any potentially embarrassing situation for all stakeholders, pre-placement information is being not made public.

