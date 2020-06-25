Education

IIT-Bombay to go completely online next semester, other IITs likely to follow suit

PTI New Delhi | Updated on June 25, 2020 Published on June 25, 2020

File photo   -  PTI

This is the first time in the institute’s 62-year history that a new academic year will start with no students on campus

Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) will go completely online next semester in view of the Covid-19 pandemic so there is no compromise on the safety and well being of students, its director said on Thursday.

The decision, the first by any IIT, followed deliberations that went on till late night Wednesday.

This is the first time in the institute’s 62-year history that a new academic year will start with no students on campus. Other IITs are likely to follow suit with similar announcements for the autumn semester that runs from July till December.

“After a long deliberation in the Senate, we have decided that the next semester will be run purely in the online mode so that there is no compromise on the safety and well being of the students. The Covid pandemic has made us rethink the way we impart education to our students, IIT-Bombay Director Subhasis Chaudhuri said in a statement to the media.

“To ensure that our students begin the academic year without further delay, we are planning on extensive online classes details of which will be informed to all students in due course of time,” he added.

With a large section of students coming from economically weak families, the director also appealed for donations to help bridge the digital divide.

“A large section of our students come from economically less privileged families and would require a helping hand to equip them with the IT hardware to take these online classes. We look forward to your overwhelming support to help these bright young minds to continue their learning without any further hindrances or delays,” he said.

IIT-Bombay’s announcement comes at a time the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry is holding discussions on revising the academic calendar in view of the spike in Covid-19 cases.

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘ Nishank’ on Wednesday asked the University Grants Commission (UGC) to revisit the guidelines for intermediate and terminal semester exams and the academic calendar. He said the foundation for revisited guidelines shall be the health and safety of students, teachers and staff.

According to officials, exams for final-year university students planned to be held in July are likely to be cancelled and alternative modalities of assessment will be worked out. An opportunity will be given to students to improve their score at a later stage, they said.

The commencement of the academic session, earlier planned for August for existing students and September for freshers, is expected to be deferred to October. However, no final decision has been taken yet and revised guidelines are expected to be announced within a week.

The guidelines are advisory in nature.

The various IITs have been deliberating on delaying calling students to campus this year.

“Considering the challenge of uncertainty thrown by the pandemic, it is not wise to delay the academic session because we don’t know yet that by when will it be completely safe to call students on campus. It is better we start the academic session and figure out ways to help students who may not have access to computer or internet,” an IIT-Delhi official said.

The highest-ever single-day surge of 16,922 Covid-19 cases pushed India’s total tally to 4,73,105 on Thursday whereas the death toll climbed to 14,894 with 418 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry.

With this, India has registered over 14,000 cases for the sixth day in a row.

Published on June 25, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
engineering colleges
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Why Trump’s order on H-1B visa may not impact students