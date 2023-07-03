Studying in a premium Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) is a dream for many students. For those who are already working, it’s a kind of missed bus.

While IITs offering part-time and certification courses is a common phenomenon, IIT Hyderabad has launched a novel initiative where it offers several courses in real-time to external candidates through remote learning

“We are streaming them live from classrooms of IIT-H. They will also get a chance to have direct interaction with course instructors in real-time, making lectures dynamic, engaging, and highly interactive,” BS Murty, Director of IIT-H, said.

IIT-H’s global knowledge centre will offer Open to All Teaching (OAT) (remote learning opportunities) to working professionals, faculty members, and students of various colleges.

“The institute aims to extend its excellent technical education beyond the confines of traditional classrooms and provides access to select courses remotely through online mode. This initiative will enable reskilling and upskilling in new-age technologies, contributing to India’s growth story and addressing the demand for skilled human resources,” Murty said.

“This initiative also addresses the limited availability of the physical infrastructure required for hybrid courses. The institute has implemented a set of criteria to prioritise the course offerings, giving preference to unique courses, faculty expertise, and expected registrations,” he added.

Also read: IIT Bombay, not IIT Madras, is the best Indian university, says QS

Terming the move a ‘bold one’, Saptarshi Majumdar, Dean (Academics), IIT-H, said that this is an inclusive policy for any inquisitive learner.

To start with, the institute will offer 12 courses this year. The courses will begin in August. On successful completion, the external students will get certificates at the end of the course.

The last date for submitting applications for the courses is July 14, 2023. The courses will be offered at a fee of ₹10,000 (plus GST) per one credit.