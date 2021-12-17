IIT-Kanpur inducts two alumni on board for its School of Medical Research and Technology

Dev Joneja and Hemant Jalan have come on board to support IIT - Kanpur’s first-of-its-kind School Of Medical Research and Technology.

The two IIT alumni will join the advisory board of School of Medical Research and Technology as Founder Donors, the institute said in a release.

While, Joneja contributed $2.5 million Jalan’s contribution is around ₹18 crore.

The School of Medical Research and Technology will bridge the gap between medical and technology disciplines, the release added.