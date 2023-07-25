IIT Kharagpur has reviewed and updated its curricula for both undergraduate and postgraduate programmes keeping in view the National Education Policy (NEP) and incorporating its visions.

The institute is commencing an MBBS programme in medicine at the B C Roy Institute of Medical Science and Technology as a part of its initiative to adopt a multidisciplinary approach towards education.

In the recent UG and PG curricula, the choice of electives has been broadened enabling students to choose subjects from all over the institute. Further, a new class of programmes called Interdisciplinary Dual Degree Programmes have been introduced in which a student can do a B. Tech and an M. Tech programme, said a press statement issued by the institute.

According to Prof. V K Tewari, Director, IIT Kharagpur, NEP 2020’s inclusion in the academic curriculum will generate more employment based on the entrepreneurship model of being an employer than an employee.

“With the multiple entry/exit policy, any student can take a break from their respective courses to gain industry experience and come back to continue his academic curriculum. Another facet that enhances the flexibility of NEP 2020 is the short-term certification courses for developing short-term and long-term training programs to provide skilling, re-skilling, and upskilling opportunities,” he said highlighting the strategic implementation initiatives of IIT Kharagpur on NEP 2020.

The UG programmes of IIT Kharagpur had eight weeks of summer internship. This internship can now be extended to eight months of research or industry internship for a student. The internship has also been proposed for the PG programme. The bachelor’s programme in technology was already of four years duration, now all bachelor’s programmes in science have also been converted to four years.

IIT Kharagpur has set up an International Student Office and is making all efforts to increase the admission of international students in its programmes. Each department will make strategic departmental development plans on the basis of which department/centre/school will develop initiatives, assess their own progress, and reach the goals set therein, which could then become the basis for further funding from the institute.

