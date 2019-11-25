IIT-M students bag more offers in Pre-Placement drive

Review | Google Nest Mini: Louder, smarter, cuter
Indian Institute of Technology- Madras, students continued their strong show in Pre-Placement drive with bagging more offers compared to the preceding Academic Year. As many as 158 students have secured PPOs (as of November 22) as against 135 during the entire 2018-19 academic year.
Major recruiters from core and R&D sectors included Qualcomm, Intel and Samsung Research.
One of the principal reasons for the strong show in PPOs has been the robust internship programme, which results in students getting to intern in companies that are large recruiters. Internships are facilitated through an Institute-coordinated process.
The constant increase in PPOs is the result of excellent performance of students during the internships, said a press release from IIT-Madras.
A total of 1,334 students have registered for placements for the Academic Year 2019-20. 170 companies were registered for Phase-I of placements. They will be recruiting for a total of 322 profiles, including 35 international profiles. As many as 54 start-ups were also in the recruitment drive.
The Day-1 (August 11, 2019) of Internship Drive was a great success. 20 companies visited the campus and a record number of Internship offers (147 offers) were made, which was 60 per cent more than what was offered on Day-1 last year.
Ravi Kumar, Advisor (Internships), IIT-Madras, in the release said that since the creation of the internship cell in 2014, the number of PPOs has continuously increased. Internship provides an opportunity for both the employers and the students to know each other and understand the requirements and if companies do feel good about the students who worked as interns, they are likely to be offered PPOs the following year.
The companies that offered the highest number of PPOs are as follows:
Qualcomm: 23; Samsung Research (Noida, Delhi, Bengaluru combined): 8; AB Inbev: 8; Texas Instruments: 8; Intel: 7
