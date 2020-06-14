IIT-M team identifies 14 areas for solar desalination plants

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) have identified 14 locations on East and West coasts where community level solar desalination plants can be installed for providing clean drinking water.
Most hamlets on coastal areas get abundant sunlight most days of the year, but they suffer from acute drinking water shortage, forcing them to either buy potable water or drink unsafe water. Even though the government has been toying with the idea of setting up large-capacity desalination plants in many coastal regions major deterrents remained huge capital costs, energy consumption, and non-availability of land.
Now, a team of IIT-M researchers led by K Srinivas Reddy, professor at Department of Mechanical Engineering and Ligy Philip, professor of Civil Engineering, has found that solar energy can be tapped to provide high-quality drinking water at affordable costs to people living in these coastal areas.
Real-time assessment
The scientists assessed the technical, environmental and economic viability of a lab-made solar distillation plant in 20 coastal locations. This real-time performance assessment helped them come up with a detailed thermodynamic model to predict the behaviour of the unit in other locations. Among these coastal localities are Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Nagapatinam, Nellore, Vishakhapatanam, Panaji, Mumbai, Diu and Porbandar.
The performance of the solar distillation unit was measured on the basis of its yield (i.e. the number of litres of distillate produced per day), energy efficiency and availability efficiency. The study was recently published in the journal Solar Energy.
The scientists calculated that the cost of water thus produced could be in the range of $18.16-32.78 per kilolitre.
“We feel that local entrepreneurs can install such solar desalination plants producing high-quality water in the range of 100 kilolitres a day and sell it to the needy. Such plants can come up in most hamlets in these areas,” said Reddy.
Per the cost worked out by the scientists, a 1,000 litre per day (LPD), 10,000 LPD and 1,20,000 LPD plant will require an investment of ₹15.25 lakh, ₹25.50 lakh and ₹61.55 lakh, respectively.
A letter from the Editor
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!
Support Quality Journalism