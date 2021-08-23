IIT Madras develops India’s first indigenous motorised wheelchair vehicle

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) has developed India’s first indigenous motorised wheelchair vehicle, NeoBolt, that can be used even on uneven terrains.
The innovation even caught the attention of Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group. In a tweet, he said, “it looks like a really cool & thoughtful innovation. Truly a way of accelerating the lives of the differently abled… It merits support.. & I’d be happy to help.” He even posted a small WhatsApp video on the vehicle.
NeoBolt has a maximum speed of 25 kmph and travels up to 25 km per charge. It empowers wheelchair users with a convenient, safe and low-cost mode of outdoor mobility when compared to cars, auto rickshaws or modified scooters. It is powered by a lithium-ion battery that will give 25 kms for every charge, says a release from IIT Madras.
Throughout the development process, the IIT-M researchers collaborated extensively with organisations and hospitals working among people with locomotor disability and built the products factoring in their experiences and making constant design adjustments.
NeoBolt was developed by a team led by Sujatha Srinivasan, Department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Madras, and has been commercialised through a start-up called ‘NeoMotion.’ The start-up has been co-founded by Sujatha Srinivasan and an IIT Madras Alumnus Swostik Sourav Dash, who is the CEO of NeoMotion. The start-up has developed and commercially launched ‘NeoFly,’ a personalised wheelchair. As much as 18 customisations ensure a perfect fit to the user’s requirements.
Also read: IIT-M to develop air sanitisation tech to keep air-transmitted diseases at bay
“NeoBolt converts NeoFly into a safe, road-worthy vehicle that can navigate any kind of terrain that we may normally encounter - drive through unpaved streets or climb a steep gradient. And it can do this comfortably as it has suspensions to absorb the shocks,” Prof. Sujatha Srinivasan said.
Products with features comparable to NeoBolt are available only in the global market and are at least three to five times more expensive, the release said.
NeoFly and NeoBolt are presently being used by over 600 users across 28 States in India. NeoFly personalised wheelchair is available at ₹39,900 and NeoBolt motorised add-on is available at ₹55,000. There are also EMI options. Users can pre-book their orders with us for just ₹1,000 by registering in the company’s website, the release said.
It is estimated that around 3 lakh wheelchairs are sold annually in India, of which 2.5 lakh are imported. Nearly 95 per cent of all wheelchairs sold in India are ‘one-size-fits-all,’ which restricts mobility, damages health, and lowers self-confidence. ‘NeoFly’ and ‘NeoBolt’ are intended at addressing these issues.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
Since profit-booking can emerge at higher levels, investors must tread with caution in the week ahead
Good dividend yield, robust balance sheet and business stability make it a good investment
Planning for a date with debt? Here are some tips to avoid the pitfalls and hit a home run
Taking a break on Mondays may not only drive away the blues but cultivate creativity
In every statement made by anybody of any consequence, the main concern is about the fate of Afghan women ...
Nabanita Sengupta’s translation of Krishnabhabini Das’s travelogue, published in 1885, is a hat tip to the ...
Priya Sarukkai Chabria’s Sing of Life crafts a novel way to approach the Nobel Laureate’s Gitanjali
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...