IIT Madras launches Centre for Indian Knowledge Systems

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) Department of Humanities and Social Sciences has launched a Centre for Indian Knowledge Systems.

It will focus on four thematic areas: Mathematics and Astronomy in India; Architectural Engineering, Vāstu and Śilpa-śāstra; Indian Political and Economic Thought; and Indian Aesthetics and Grammatical Traditions.

The centre was inaugurated by Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, President, Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR), New Delhi and Kumar Tuhin, Director General, Indian Council of Cultural Relations, New Delhi.

The Centre aims to publish quality research related to Indian knowledge systems and to disseminate the findings by hosting academic seminars and conferences. The research will involve collaborations with outside scholars and institutions.

The Centre will initially design and offer courses related to the thematic areas to the students of IIT Madras. Subsequently, these courses are planned to be offered on the NPTEL platform for wider dissemination.

The Centre plans to host workshops to familiarise school teachers and students with various aspects of Indian Knowledge Systems. The Centre plans to reach out to the public via popular writings and social media posts, the release said.