IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation is partnering with start-ups for various initiatives in emerging technologies. The key aspects of this collaboration include industry-oriented skilling in niche technologies by start-ups and project execution in areas like artificial intelligence, machine learning and data science.

Highlighting the importance of this initiative, V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “Start-ups must become leading employers and look at IIT Madras for their talent requirements. Start-ups in the skilling sector should intervene early with students and impart cognitive ability, foundational maths and science skills for their success in higher education.”

Section 8 company

Pravartak Technologies is a Section 8 company housing the Technology Innovation Hub on sensors, networking, actuators and control systems. It is funded by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, under its National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems and hosted by IIT Madras, says a release.

MJ Shankar Raman, CEO, IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation, said, one of the partners, Neekan Consulting, is a Technology, Process and Marketing consulting company enabling SMBs and start-ups in all industry domains. They work with with Pravartak on product and program management apart from skilling freshers and make them job ready. Similarly, SkillAngels (based out of IIT-M research park) uses gamification, animation and adaptive learning strategies for cognitive assessments and upskilling.

The important outcomes expected from this collaboration include newer ways of understanding cutting-edge technologies through content and platforms belonging to start-ups and developing point solutions for nice problem areas in AI, ML and data science, the release said.