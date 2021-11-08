IIT Madras registers spike in pre-placement offers this year

The students of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras registered a strong performance in the pre-placement this academic year with the offers increasing during 2021-22. A robust summer internship process, which the institute conducted completely online, helped connect the industry and the students and drove up the pre-placement offers (PPOs).

As many as 227 PPOs (as of November 5) have been made during the 2021-22 academic year as against 186 offers during the entire 2020-21 academic year and 170 a year before. “The PPOs will continue to be made till the commencement of phase-I of the campus placements, which is scheduled for December 1,” said a press release from IIT Madras.

A major factor behind this performance in PPOs is the strong internship programme of the institute. This process facilitates students to intern in companies. The constant increase in PPOs is the result of the excellent performance of students during their internships.

‘Good opportunity’

Prof. CS Shankar Ram, Advisor (Training and Placement), IIT Madras, said, “The internship process provides a good opportunity for companies to evaluate our students who intern with them over an extended period. It also helps our students to learn more about the company, the roles that they may be offered and potential career prospects. PPOs are a natural outcome of this interaction that is a win-win for both companies and students. We are happy to note the continuing strong performance of our students in this regard and hope to extend this to phase-i placements.”

In the ongoing academic year, the core engineering and R&D sectors accounted for most of the PPOs to date. The major recruiters are Qualcomm, Microsoft, Honeywell, Texas Instruments and Goldman Sachs, the release said.