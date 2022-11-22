Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) researchers and Tamil Nadu’s Department of School Education have collaborated to provide a richer learning experience to the school students by improvising and updating the existing digital learning platform to an Assessment focused Learning Management System.

Currently, the classroom education of Tamil Nadu’s school students is supplemented through a digital learning platform - Education Management Information System. IIT Madras researchers will use their Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data science expertise to come up with ways to improve the way assessments are conducted and framework for dissemination of educational material.

Researchers will build on the education department’s recent efforts of a taxonomy-based content mapping to build a wide range of tools. These include assessment creation, performance evaluation including fraud detection, and various dashboards to monitor the learning progression of students, as well as school and district-level monitoring.

This initiative will be led by faculty, students, project associates and channel partners of the Robert Bosch Centre of Data Science and AI, a centre housed at IIT Madras with a vision to expand and further the research, education and outreach activities in the areas of Data Science and AI, said a release.

The entire initiative will be executed in three phases. The first phase will focus on content management for Educational material and Assessment, the second phase will work towards delivery and feedback for educational material and assessment, and the third phase will lay emphasis on data analytics, dashboards and reporting system, the release said.

