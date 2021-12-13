IIT Madras sees record campus placements in phase-1 this year

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) has recorded a historic high in job offers received during the phase-I of campus placements for the academic year 2021-22.

At the end of the phase, as many as 73 per cent of the 1,500 students who opted for campus placements received job offers. Phase-II of placements will begin in the second half of January 2022, said a release from the institute.

45 international offers

As many as 1,085 offers were made by 226 companies during the first phase, which concluded on December 10. This includes 45 international offers from 14 companies, which is also a new record. Additionally, 62 start-ups, too, made 186 placement offers during the process.

Of the 45 international offers made in this phase, eleven came from Rakuten Mobile, Inc. Other international placement offers were from Glean, Micron Technologies, Honda R&D, Cohesity, Da Vinci Derivatives, Accenture Japan, Hilabs Inc, Quantbox Research, MediaTek, Money Forward, Rubrik, Termgrid, and Uber, the release stated.

Top recruiters

Top recruiters (in terms of the number of job offers made) during 2021-22 include American Express, Microsoft India Pvt. Ltd, Bajaj Auto Ltd, and EXL Service.

Data Science and Analytics, Core Engineering and Technology, Financial Services, Information Technology, and Software Development were among the top sectors.

Combined with the 231 Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs), which arise from internships and are made before phase I, the total number of job offers this academic year stands at 1,316, the release said.

Quality of training

“The quality of academic training and the overall development of students during their program at IIT Madras are reflected in this year’s exceptional phase I placements,” said CS Shankar Ram, Advisor (Placement), IIT Madras.