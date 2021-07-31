IIT Roorkee introduces seven new academic programmes

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has introduced seven new academic programmes through virtual ceremony. The courses will be offered to students from the upcoming Autumn Session (2021-2022). It has added six post-graduate degree programmes and one five-year integrated programme into its curriculum.
The seven new programmes include M.Tech. (Artificial Intelligence) and M.Tech. (Data Science) under the Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Data Science (CAIDS), M. Des. (Industrial Design), and MIM (Masters in Innovation Management) under the Department of Design, Online M. Tech. (Microelectronics and VLSI) for working industry professionals under the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, MS Economics (Five-Year Integrated programme) under the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, and M.Tech. (Dam Safety and Rehabilitation) under the proposed 'International Centre for Dams' (currently coordinated by Department of Hydrology).
“IIT Roorkee is making good progress in creating inter-disciplinary programmes and for starting the programmes which are in demand and relevant to the nation today, because we are also aiming for Atma Nirbhar Bharat so innovation becomes an integral part of our future. There is another need for entrepreneurship in this country and I recommend entrepreneurship programs to make sure we have a lot more job creators as a post to Job seekers,” BVR Mohan Reddy, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIT Roorkee, said in a statement.
M.Tech. (Microelectronics and VLSI) is a three-year programme designed for working professionals. It is a flexible course for those who want to upgrade their career and cannot attend regular on-campus classes. This online degree will intend to prepare students for managerial engineering roles in the industry. M.Tech. in Dam Safety and Rehabilitation programme is a two-year programme. It will train the sponsored officers working in the area to deal with challenges of safety and rehabilitation of the older dams and design of new dams. Any graduate of the relevant area can join this course.
The MS Economics (Five Year Integrated program) is a five-year integrated program to equip students with the tools needed by a professional economist in government or other organisations or to carry out research. A student can exit from this course after four years by getting a BS degree.
“All the new academic programmes initiated address the needs of our country. They have been created after careful deliberations at several levels. To offer these programs, IIT Roorkee has established one new department of Design and one new centre for Artificial Intelligence and Data Science. Further, given the interdisciplinary nature of another program, the Institute created a program committee with representation from four departments,” said Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee.
