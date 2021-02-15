IRMA appoints Umakant Dash as director

The Institute of Rural Management- Anand (IRMA) on Monday announced appointment of Dr. Umakant Dash to the post of Director with effect from February 15.

Dash, a PhD in Applied Economics from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, has more than 25 years of experience in teaching and research.

Prior to joining IRMA, he served as the Head of Department of Humanities and Social Sciences at IIT- Madras and as Adjunct Professor at IIM - Tiruchirappalli, a statement said.

Dash has specialisation in the areas of Macroeconomics and Health Economics.

Dash stated that he is looking forward to working together with the faculty and staff to make IRMA one of the best academic institutions with human values.

Dash's appointment as director comes after the post fell vacant as former director Hitesh Bhatt without a doctorate degree was found ineligible to head the premier institute. The process of appointment of a suitable candidate had begun in July.