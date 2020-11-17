ISB inks MoU with Indian Council of World Affairs

The Indian School of Business (ISB) and Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

As per the MoU, both will work together in the areas of diplomacy, culture, economy and trade, education, international relations, sciences, social sciences, communications, and media.

The MoU is to promote and support activities that contribute to better understanding and relations between India and global partners; support exchange of visits by eminent persons; co-sponsoring of bilateral seminars, among other areas of cooperation.

“ISB and ICWA will soon set up a ‘learning table’ involving experts and stakeholders from industry, government and academia to discuss, deliberate opportunities, challenges affecting India and the global community,'' Rajendra Srivastava, Dean, ISB said in a release.

T.C.A, Raghavan, Director - General, ICWA said: “ICWA’s MoU with ISB will open new possibilities and collaborative research in the areas of international relations and promote synergies on various issues.”

ICWA is a non-partisan organisation and is fully involved in research and dialogue on foreign policy and external relations. ICWA is an academic institution with strong policy focus. By an Act of Parliament in 2001, the Indian Council of World Affairs was declared an institution of national importance, he added.