ISB suggests a ‘shift towards markets and application’ in Telangana Agri varsity’s business management course

The Indian School of Business has come out with a set of recommendations to update the Agriculture Business Management programme of the Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University

The agriculture univertisty had earlier roped in the ISBto update the programme to modern day needs.

The Centre for Business Markets (CBM) at the ISB has submitted its report to the university officials on Monday. The ISB has asked the university to work on establishing an industry-institution interface; developing a mentoring mechanism; and exploring online platforms.

The ISB asked the university to introduce modules such as quantitative techniques; legal aspects of business; intellectual property rights; portfolio management; banking for agribusiness and rural development; value chain management; and the economics of food quality.

The new curriculum will focus on issues related to international agri-food trade; agribusiness entrepreneurship; family business management; and managing cooperatives producer companies.

“The proposed new syllabus puts a lot of emphasis on market- and application-orientation, while focusing on various emerging technologies,” DVR Seshadri, Director of ISB-Centre for Business Markets (CBM), said.

“The learning objectives have been revisited, keeping in mind current and emerging needs of the marketplace and consequent expectations from the graduates of the programme,” he said.

“The idea is to make the programme the best agribusiness management programme in the country. The new curriculum is a paradigm shift towards markets and application. It strengthens industry-academic interaction by focusing on learning-by-doing,” he said.

V Praveen Rao, Vice-Chancellor of PJTSAU, told BusinessLine, “There has been a tremendous change in the agri-business space in the last few years. The culture of entrepreneurship is taking shape in this space. Climate change is impacting agriculture.”

“We see a need for revamping the curriculum to suit these changes to make the programme compete with the best of business schools in the country,” he said.