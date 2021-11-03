ISB suggests a ‘shift towards markets and application’ in Telangana Agri varsity’s business management course

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
The Indian School of Business has come out with a set of recommendations to update the Agriculture Business Management programme of the Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University
The agriculture univertisty had earlier roped in the ISBto update the programme to modern day needs.
The Centre for Business Markets (CBM) at the ISB has submitted its report to the university officials on Monday. The ISB has asked the university to work on establishing an industry-institution interface; developing a mentoring mechanism; and exploring online platforms.
The ISB asked the university to introduce modules such as quantitative techniques; legal aspects of business; intellectual property rights; portfolio management; banking for agribusiness and rural development; value chain management; and the economics of food quality.
The new curriculum will focus on issues related to international agri-food trade; agribusiness entrepreneurship; family business management; and managing cooperatives producer companies.
“The proposed new syllabus puts a lot of emphasis on market- and application-orientation, while focusing on various emerging technologies,” DVR Seshadri, Director of ISB-Centre for Business Markets (CBM), said.
“The learning objectives have been revisited, keeping in mind current and emerging needs of the marketplace and consequent expectations from the graduates of the programme,” he said.
“The idea is to make the programme the best agribusiness management programme in the country. The new curriculum is a paradigm shift towards markets and application. It strengthens industry-academic interaction by focusing on learning-by-doing,” he said.
V Praveen Rao, Vice-Chancellor of PJTSAU, told BusinessLine, “There has been a tremendous change in the agri-business space in the last few years. The culture of entrepreneurship is taking shape in this space. Climate change is impacting agriculture.”
“We see a need for revamping the curriculum to suit these changes to make the programme compete with the best of business schools in the country,” he said.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
There are four ways that gold bugs can take to invest in the precious metal. We explore the options available
BNPL is a good option for those eyeing no-cost loans, but always stick to your budget
The recent episode shows why even seasoned investors are very choosy about fancied PSU stocks
This financing option is offered by many sellers, including the e-commerce websites
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...