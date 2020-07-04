Jain University partners with Nettur Technical Training Foundation to offer degree in Vocational Education

Gym, swim and move every two hours!
Jain University and Nettur Technical Training Foundation (NTTF) has partnered to offer the “Bachelor of Vocational Education” (B.Voc.) degree and skill-oriented training curriculum to students. This collaboration will help students, who have cleared 12th grade examinations, to concurrently pursue vocational education offered by Jain (Deemed-to-be University) while enrolling for a 3-year diploma at NTTF. The certificates and degree conferred to the graduating students will be endorsed by the University.
This MoU marks a significant step in the University’s strategy to make education more accessible while encouraging young learners to discover opportunities and meet the growing demand for a quality workforce, Jain said. The variety of vocational courses rolled out at the university combined with technical skill up-gradation programs at NTTF are designed to cater to the needs of an ever-expanding pool of students at the threshold of pursuing their chosen interest.
Chancellor of Jain Chenraj Roychand said, “Providing access to skill-improving programmes along with a degree will contribute towards creating skilled youth to build flourishing economies.”
N Reguraj - Managing Director, NTTF said, “It is a significant move which will enable many students to take a firm step towards their career goals and prepare them to meet the challenges of tomorrow. We look forward to working together and investing in education, training, jobs and opening up entrepreneurship opportunities so that the youngsters can reach their potential.”
Saahil Goel, CEO & Co-founder of Shiprocket1.For physical and mental fitness, I run, meditate, listen to ...
