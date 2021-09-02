Education

Kochi’s ISED ties up with Leicester Business School for SME research

Our Bureau Kochi | Updated on September 02, 2021

Plans exchange of scholars and interns to study entrepreneurship development

Institute of Small Enterprises and Development (ISED), in Kochi, has joined hands with Leicester Business School at the De Montfort University in the UK for a long-term research programme in entrepreneurship and SME (small and medium-sized enterprises) development.

Leicester city has a large Indian population, and the India Business Research Cluster (IBRC) at the business school is promoting India-UK relationship through research, development communication and practice.

ISED’s ‘India MSME Communication Programme’ caters to development reporting and communication in the MSME sector.

IBRC Director Sudesh Sangray and ISED Director PM Mathew are working out the themes and modalities for joint research and exchange of scholars and student internships. Both centers have agreed on identifying key areas of research and conducting a joint session on research ideas and enhancement of research capacity. Mathew is a Chevening Fellow and a member of the Chevening Association of India and Global Chevening Network.

The Covid-19 pandemic-induced disruption in business and entrepreneurship demands enhanced attention and a fresh look at strategies globally, says a press release. Because of historical and cultural factors, there are several areas of mutual learning and cooperation between India and the UK, it adds.

ISED boasts comparative research projects, in addition to its independent studies in the UK in the areas of social enterprise and economic governance.

Published on September 02, 2021

