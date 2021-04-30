Learners India launches teaching app to monitor student’s online classes

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
An IT firm has come up with a personalisedTeaching App with a unique feature facilitating teachers to monitor students during online classes, thus ensuring the effectiveness of classes.
Kerala-based Learners India foresees the use of the novel ‘MySchool’ in post-Covid times as well, given that regular classes in future will be hybrid, the company said.
The pioneering app, which can be employed in both schools and colleges, permits re-tuning the course material to the tastes of students. MySchool will also help spot each learner’s skills and develop them on an individual basis, according to officials with Learners India that provides teachers futuristic e-tools in changing academic times.
One can download the MySchool App and can program it to suit their institution. It has features to support students to excel in curricular as well as co-curricular activities. Its principal dashboard facilitates the head of the school or college to get live feedback of all the teaching activities under him or her, they said.
What’s more, the institution employing MySchool can project one’s own name as the software facilitates programming the app to individual needs. The platform features an instant messaging system for a private communication system within the stakeholders of the school and also has features to link the mentors who can offer special resources from anywhere in the world for the students.
Learners India will provide installation support and users’ training to all institutions aspiring to use MySchool. The company further notes that the app, besides giving teachers new ways to engage students in the learning process, enables parents to track and evaluate their children’s learning graph in real time.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
The second Covid wave has unleashed fresh uncertainties for the equity markets. Here are four stocks to ride ...
Several factors, including surging Covid cases, indicate more volatility ahead
Healthy loan book and stable asset quality, among other things, hold it in good stead
The stock is suitable for long-term investors, given multiple positives and reasonable valuation
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
An exotic pastiche of sorts, Armenia’s food is a subtly-influenced cuisine that retains a flavour of its own
Ecologist Sunil Harsana on saving the Mangar Bani, a 250-hectare forest next to a concrete jungle
A lockdown victim ponders over some imponderables
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...