Lido Learning to hire over 500 online tutors

Ed-tech start-up Lido Learning will hire more than 500 online tutors across the country in April to meet the rise in online demand, with schools shut down following the Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

The need of the hour is to ensure uninterrupted online studies. In order to support a large number of students who have been coming onboard, Lido has gone in for over 100 online tutors in the last couple of weeks and plans to add another 500 more in April, the company said in a statement.

Recently, Lido raised $3 million as part of a Series B funding round from existing investors and new investors, including Picus Capital and Paytm president Madhur Deora, joining the board.