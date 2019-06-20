MAHE improves its QS World University Ranking

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has gained ground in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2020.

A press release said here on Thursday that MAHE figured in the 701-750 band in the 16th edition of the rankings that was released on Wednesday, up from 750-800 last year. MAHE is the top private Indian university in QS World Rankings this year, it said.

Evaluation

Universities are evaluated on six performance indicators: Academic reputation, employer reputation, student-to-faculty ratio, citations per faculty, international faculty ratio, and international student ratio.

QS analysed over 93 million citations from more than 13 million papers, 45,000 survey responses from employers, and 94,000 survey responses from academics before evaluating 1,000 universities for the 2020 rankings.

Quoting MAHE Vice-Chancellor H Vinod Bhat, the release said the university has been working hard on every performance indicator and the results have started showing. “We hope to improve our position in the world rankings in the coming years,” he said.