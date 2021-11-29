MAHE signs pact with Dedalus for academia-industry partnership

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Dedalus-DH Healthcare Software Services (India) Pvt Ltd, UK, for academia-industry partnership.

Dedalus is a global company in the domain of healthcare system solutions, based in Europe. MAHE, which is an institution of eminence, is engaged in imparting education and research in various disciplines.

A statement said that this partnership aims to develop cooperation for academic and training enhancement, placement support and joint activities in the areas of health informatics, digital health, and healthcare IT (information technology).

The joint collaboration with Dedalus offers global opportunities for MAHE students to carry out hands-on externship training in industry sector, it said.

Romilla Kulshrestha (Director, Dedalus Group, India) and Raghu Radhakrishnan (Director, International Collaborations, MAHE) and G Arun Maiya (Dean, Manipal College of Health Professions, MAHE) signed the agreement.