Mahindra University, a Hyderabad-based multi-disciplinary university promoted by the Mahindra group, has launched its two-year full-time MBA programme.

The programme will offer three specialisations: Business Analytics, Digital Business, and Finance.

“We will consider a mix of strong academic performance, good scores in standardised admissions tests like GMAT, CAT or GRE, and extra-curricular achievements of students to select students for the course,” a university executive said.

‘The programme has been developed by taking into consideration the changes in both the national and international business ecosystems. The curriculum seeks to assist students in absorbing management techniques,” Ramakrishna Velamuri, Professor and Dean of the School of Management, said.

The tuition fee for this two-year program is ₹8 lakh a year. The last date to submit applications April 30, 2023. The classes will commence in August-September 2023.