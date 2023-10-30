Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT), under the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), has been chosen by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) as one of the recipients of the ‘100 5G labs initiative’.

This programme is a collaboration between DoT and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI).

A media statement said the 5G lab — comprising equipment such as 5G standalone infrastructure, 5G SIMs, dongles, IoT gateway, router, and an application server — will empower MIT-Manipal to contribute significantly to the nation’s 5G readiness.

The ownership of these lab assets will remain with MIT-Manipal, both during and after the completion of the project, This initiative marks a crucial step forward in India’s journey towards embracing 5G technology, unlocking new horizons of innovation and growth across various sectors, it said.

Quoting Commander Anil Rana, Director of MIT-Manipal, the statement said: “We are immensely proud to be selected for the ‘100 5G labs initiative’ by the Department of Telecommunications. This is a monumental milestone for MIT Manipal, and it underscores our commitment to fostering innovation and excellence in education and research. With the establishment of the 5G lab, we are set to play a pivotal role in India’s digital transformation, paving the way for breakthroughs in telecommunications and beyond.”

Lt Gen MD Venkatesh, Vice-Chancellor of MAHE, said the award is a testament to the institute’s unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation.

