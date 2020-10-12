Microsoft collaborates with AICTE to upskill students, educators in next-gen tech

Microsoft on Monday announced that it has partnered with the Government of India’s All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to provide online course modules to students across the country.

The tech giant will offer courses to help “learners and educators with future-ready skills.” It will offer over 1,500 course modules to students and educators free of cost through AICTE’s e-learning portal, ELIS.

The tech giant has also integrated its learning resource centre, Microsoft Learn, with the ELIS platform “to provide access to personalised learning paths and resources for students, covering a broad range of technologies including AI, IoT, data science and cloud computing, among others.”

Educators can also access relevant online learning resources and instructor-led training material through the Microsoft Learn for Educators platform available through the collaboration. Eligible educators and faculty members can access Microsoft’s ‘ready-to-teach’ curriculum and teaching materials and can get industry-recognised Microsoft certifications.

“Our collaboration with AICTE reflects our commitment to building a strong skilling ecosystem in the country and ensuring continuity in learning,” Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India, said.

“Covid-19 has accelerated the need for upskilling and has shown clearly that the future of learning will be profoundly personalised and supported by technology. We are committed to empowering learners and educators across the country to skill themselves in emerging technologies and partner in the journey to thrive in a digital future,” Maheshwari added.

Prof. Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, AICTE, Ministry of Education, said, “Upskilling is very important to enhance the employability opportunities for students. AICTE is happy to partner with Microsoft to help students get an opportunity to be hands-on with the latest technology and build products and services for the future.”

Students can also access Azure for Students.

“Eligible students aged 18 and above can build apps, explore AI, and make the most of big data with access to more than 25 free Azure services along with $100 in Azure credit, renewable annually,” Microsoft said.

The tech giant will also host live webinars on next-generation technologies for students of AICTE. Apart from this, it will also sponsor 1000 Microsoft Certification Exam Vouchers spanning different technologies for students from under-served communities, it said.