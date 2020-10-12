Microsoft collaborates with AICTE to upskill students, educators in next-gen tech

Review: Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
If you own a Samsung phone or anyother Android phone, and are looking for a capable great looking smart watch, ...
Microsoft on Monday announced that it has partnered with the Government of India’s All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to provide online course modules to students across the country.
The tech giant will offer courses to help “learners and educators with future-ready skills.” It will offer over 1,500 course modules to students and educators free of cost through AICTE’s e-learning portal, ELIS.
The tech giant has also integrated its learning resource centre, Microsoft Learn, with the ELIS platform “to provide access to personalised learning paths and resources for students, covering a broad range of technologies including AI, IoT, data science and cloud computing, among others.”
Educators can also access relevant online learning resources and instructor-led training material through the Microsoft Learn for Educators platform available through the collaboration. Eligible educators and faculty members can access Microsoft’s ‘ready-to-teach’ curriculum and teaching materials and can get industry-recognised Microsoft certifications.
“Our collaboration with AICTE reflects our commitment to building a strong skilling ecosystem in the country and ensuring continuity in learning,” Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India, said.
“Covid-19 has accelerated the need for upskilling and has shown clearly that the future of learning will be profoundly personalised and supported by technology. We are committed to empowering learners and educators across the country to skill themselves in emerging technologies and partner in the journey to thrive in a digital future,” Maheshwari added.
Prof. Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, AICTE, Ministry of Education, said, “Upskilling is very important to enhance the employability opportunities for students. AICTE is happy to partner with Microsoft to help students get an opportunity to be hands-on with the latest technology and build products and services for the future.”
Students can also access Azure for Students.
“Eligible students aged 18 and above can build apps, explore AI, and make the most of big data with access to more than 25 free Azure services along with $100 in Azure credit, renewable annually,” Microsoft said.
The tech giant will also host live webinars on next-generation technologies for students of AICTE. Apart from this, it will also sponsor 1000 Microsoft Certification Exam Vouchers spanning different technologies for students from under-served communities, it said.
If you own a Samsung phone or anyother Android phone, and are looking for a capable great looking smart watch, ...
The call to integrate eye health into universal healthcare rings out louder than ever before
Credit offtake by medium, small and micro enterprises, by volume, has seen good growth
Prime Minister Modi’s call to become Atmanirbhar or self-reliant by scaling up manufacturing, accelerating ...
Keeping the time horizon of your investment in mind, you can use charts to identify patterns that can suggest ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 cross crucial barriers, strengthening the positive momentum
The fund will invest in large global healthcare firms and rapidly growing Indian ones
The unlocking of the economy and other drivers should aid faster volume growth
Forget teenyboppers hunched over devices all day, Indians of all ages are turning into avid gamers, with the ...
The shrieks of excitement, exultation and friendly banter have gone silent at gaming cafes around the country
Stinking, spotted, sloppy — bizarre food names know no borders or cuisines
Poetry is the new bridge between India and Ireland
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...