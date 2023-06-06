Making its recent Financial Times Rankings debut all the more special, IIM Kozhikode has attained Rank 3 in the coveted NIRF India Rankings 2023: Management, released by the Ministry of Education.

By climbing up two slots from the previous year, IIMK has displaced IIM Calcutta from the top 3 spots and is now placed at 3rd rank overall, among management schools in the country.

The Centre for Digital Innovation & Transformation (CDiT) at the IIM Kozhikode and the Kerala Police Cyberdome Project, recently inked an MoU to augment cyber security measures in new-age policing.

Debashis Chatterjee, Director IIMK, said “It is a matter of great pride and prestige for IIM Kozhikode to attain Rank 3 in NIRF 2023 Rankings. We will continue on the path of embracing dynamic reforms, encouraging research and propagating our Institute mission of Globalising Indian Thought”.

NIRF, introduced by the Ministry of Education in 2015, outlines a methodology to rank institutions across the country and is considered to be the most authoritative in India. The parameters for ranking include teaching, learning & resources (TLR 30 per cent), research and professional practice (RP 30 per cent), graduation outcomes (GO, 20 per cent), outreach and inclusivity (OI, 10 per cent) and perception (PR, 10 per cent). The significant showing has come as a result of IIM Kozhikode gaining points in research and professional practice (RP), and perception (PR).

IIMK, one of the fastest-growing IIMs in the country, has continued its stride forward with an overall score improvement from 74.74 in 2022 increased to 76.48 in 2023. It has now significantly closed gap with the much older IIMs and has overtaken another older IIM (Calcutta) in 2023, a year in which this Institute will be completing 27 years.