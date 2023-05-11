The Centre for Digital Innovation & Transformation (CDiT) at the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode and the Kerala Police Cyberdome Project, inked an MoU to augment cyber security measures in new-age policing.

The MoU was signed between Lt. Col M Julius George, Chief Administrative Officer, IIMK and P Prakash, Inspector General of Police & Nodal Officer Kerala Police Cyberdome.

Debashis Chatterjee, IIMK Director said CDiT will make a conscious effort for improved the availability of highly skilled technical experts/cyber professionals in the areas of digital and information technology who can assist the police on various cyber and information technology-related projects pertaining to policing.

Prakash said, “The MoU with IIMK that will help us synergise and work together on cyber security, cyber safety awareness, and other common areas of interest between the Cyberdome and IIMK”.

Expert IIMK faculty members will also conduct appropriate training and seminars for members of the police and participate in the capacity of the observer on appropriate committees, Atate/national groups, pertaining to the subject matter of cyber crimes and cyber policing, if needed.

At an age and time when the government initiatives like Digital India are transforming society, IIM Kozhikode’s Centre for Digital Innovation and Transformation (CDiT) is attempting to promote and coordinate interdisciplinary research in emerging digital technologies that are relevant for organisations, Government, and society in general.

Kerala Police Cyberdome Project is a PPP initiative of Kerala Police to work in the areas of cyber security, information security, cyber forensics, data analytics and other areas where Information Technology can be leveraged for new age policing.