No private school allowed to increase fee: Sisodia

Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia has said that no private school is allowed to increase its fee without the permission from the government.

“The Delhi government has decided that no private school (either on government or private land) will be allowed to hike the fee and none of these schools will demand fee for three months in advance from parents,” said Sisodia on Friday.

Some of the private schools are charging transportation fees at this time, when children are not going to schools. “I want to tell them they should not stoop down to this level. Except tuition fee, no school will be allowed to charge any other fee, including transportation fee,” he said.

Even if parents fail to submit the fee, they don’t have to worry. Schools cannot remove the name of the students from online classes due to unpaid fee, Sisodia added.

On staff salary, he said that all the private schools would have to pay the salary to all its staff on time. Action will be taken under the Delhi School Act against those schools who fail to obey this order.