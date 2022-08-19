Open English acquires learning platform Enguru

Open English, an English-learning platform in Latin America and the US Hispanic market, has announced the acquisition of India’s mobile language-learning platform, Enguru.

Growing internet penetration and strong demand for English-learning have created an optimal environment for Open English’s acquisition of Enguru, a platform that’s reached over 16 million downloads across India, the company said.

While Enguru will continue operating under the same name, both companies will benefit from leveraging each other’s experience, ultimately providing a better student experience throughout the Indian market.

Andrés Moreno, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Open English, said, “Enguru’s emphasis on live classes as the center of the student experience syncs perfectly with Open English’s mission and belief that live instruction is the best and most effective way for students to learn English.”

After establishing a foothold in the Americas with 24/7 live classes taught by native-speaking teachers and over 1.5 million students served, Open English expanded into Spain and Turkey, and now hopes to replicate this success in one of the world’s largest English-learning markets.

“Both Open English and enguru target a consumer who’s hungry for high quality and affordable solutions accessible from wherever they are. We strongly believe Open English’s expertise in scaling a live English platform will help us capture a significant share of the English-learning market in India,” said Arshan Vakil, founder and CEO of Enguru.