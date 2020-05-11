PhD, Post Doc fellowships at IIIT-H

The International Institute of Information Technology - Hyderabad (IIIT-H) has announced three PhD and Post Doctoral fellowships in Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain.

For the academic year 2020-21, the institute will award five Kohli Ph.D Fellowships to candidates with a good track record in research. They should have interest to work in AI research.

It would also offer Ripple-IIITH PhD and Post Doctoral fellowships in the Blockchain domain.